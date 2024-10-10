Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.00. The company traded as high as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.17, with a volume of 903080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.65.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.34.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$267,549.24. In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$267,549.24. Also, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total value of C$107,960.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $577,457. 34.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -119.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.43.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$115.71 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2979744 EPS for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

