Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORKA. Leerink Partners began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Oruka Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ ORKA opened at $28.46 on Monday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($25.92) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.