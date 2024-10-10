Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $181.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $191.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after acquiring an additional 533,910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 168.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 464,981 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 38.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,655,000 after acquiring an additional 446,073 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2,813.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 365,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $60,424,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

