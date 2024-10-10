Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Trading Up 4.3% – Time to Buy?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) shares were up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 1,444,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,070,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 943.4% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 11.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

