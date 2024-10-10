Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $99.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

PSN opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Parsons has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $107.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,085 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,168,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,413,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,614,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 22.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 694,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,834,000 after buying an additional 128,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

