Patrick F. Smith Sells 5,409 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $552,503.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Certara Price Performance
Certara stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Certara by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,992,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,224,000 after buying an additional 737,982 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,135,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
