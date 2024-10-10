PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.150- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PepsiCo also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.79.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.63 and its 200 day moving average is $172.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.