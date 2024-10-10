Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.07. 2,144,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,748,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after buying an additional 2,953,667 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 47.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,401,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 1,876,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,179 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

