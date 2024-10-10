PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

