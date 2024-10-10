PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance
Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- The Future of Medical Devices: Two Strong Buys You Can’t Miss
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.