PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

PDX opened at $23.82 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $29,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,466,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,299,398.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,215.

