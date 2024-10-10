PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE PML opened at $9.28 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.