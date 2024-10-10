Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Pioneer Bankshares Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47.

Pioneer Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

