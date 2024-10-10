Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $33.54 million and approximately $36,807.61 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00035641 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

