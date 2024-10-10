Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 7% – Here’s Why

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.53. 2,882,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,895,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.58.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 7.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

