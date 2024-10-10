Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €40.09 ($44.05) and last traded at €39.93 ($43.88). 409,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.63 ($43.55).

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 15.57.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

