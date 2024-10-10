PotCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,433.41 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $1,433.41 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 220.6% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00107382 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

