Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL) Short Interest Update

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 503,800 shares, an increase of 245.5% from the September 15th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Gattoni acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,077,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PAL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Proficient Auto Logistics Price Performance

PAL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.81. 123,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Proficient Auto Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.69 million. Proficient Auto Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Proficient Auto Logistics will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

