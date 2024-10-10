Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Major Shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential Buys 261,059 Shares

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

PRU stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.79. The company had a trading volume of 650,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

