PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 418.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

PUTKY traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. 4,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,598. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11.

PT United Tractors Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. PT United Tractors Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.00%.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

