Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 193,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,061. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.