Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Crane NXT, Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CXT)

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Crane NXT in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Crane NXT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crane NXT

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Crane NXT has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crane NXT by 27.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Crane NXT by 16.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.