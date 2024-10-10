QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Trading Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 2,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
QC Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.
QC Company Profile
QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.
