Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.36. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 13,500 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QST

Questor Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of C$9.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.52.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 121.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of C$0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0249827 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.