Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 807.7% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Rare Element Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. 149,050 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,651. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming.

