Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDFN. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Redfin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Redfin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Redfin

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,410. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Redfin by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. Redfin has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.