RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.12, with a volume of 7100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KUT shares. Singular Research raised RediShred Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cormark raised their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of C$75.44 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.12.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.28 million. RediShred Capital had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.2007114 earnings per share for the current year.

About RediShred Capital

(Get Free Report)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.