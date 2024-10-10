Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.49. 233,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 189,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento acquired 13,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda bought 24,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $71,154.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,335 shares in the company, valued at $260,588.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 152,300 shares of company stock worth $429,655. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 28.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 90,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

