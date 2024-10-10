Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in September

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RNECY stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $7.07. 1,215,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $10.68.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

