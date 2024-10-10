Request (REQ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $996,699.26

Request (REQ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $72.76 million and $996,699.26 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,501.17 or 1.00004912 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09479912 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $1,167,644.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

