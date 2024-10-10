Richard A. Heyman Sells 2,825 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $77,715.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,657.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ELVN stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.10.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. Analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
