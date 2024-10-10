Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Up 2,447.1% in September

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 2,447.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Rise Gold Price Performance
RYES remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,329. Rise Gold has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.
About Rise Gold
