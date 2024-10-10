Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,669,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,669,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,227,389 shares of company stock worth $24,238,940. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

