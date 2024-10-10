Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 5.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.56. 2,845,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,324,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HOOD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $5,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $2,696,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $5,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,227,389 shares of company stock valued at $24,238,940 in the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after acquiring an additional 112,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after acquiring an additional 193,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after acquiring an additional 825,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.