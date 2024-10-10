Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEGA. Citigroup raised their price target on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,060.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,211.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,060.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,955 shares of company stock worth $3,206,247 in the last ninety days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,067,000 after buying an additional 250,273 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

