Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the September 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 53,040 shares in the company, valued at $507,062.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 574,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,571 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 39.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 291,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,593,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 262,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.44. 65,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,820. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.