Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.30 on Monday. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.
Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Technology
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.