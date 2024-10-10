Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.30 on Monday. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

