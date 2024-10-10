Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Up 233.0% in September

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a growth of 233.0% from the September 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 163.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 24,572 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 50.3% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 154,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,673 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 179.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,594,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,297 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 151.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 82.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ryanair stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.30. 962,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average is $115.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.54. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

