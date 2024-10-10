Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.76.

SAGE stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 66.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

