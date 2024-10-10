SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Update

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 831,500 shares, an increase of 203.7% from the September 15th total of 273,800 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.59% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

SciSparc Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPRC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 459,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,785. SciSparc has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $14.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

