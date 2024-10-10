SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.44. 1,220,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,378,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,453,135.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,453,135.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,714 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,913 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.9% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

