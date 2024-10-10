SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 318.2% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QXQ traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $26.43. 4,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849. SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

