Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Decreases By 75.0%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AAGFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. 171,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,208. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.39.

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

