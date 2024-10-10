Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Decreases By 75.0%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aftermath Silver Price Performance
AAGFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. 171,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,208. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.39.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
