Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Decreases By 86.7%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance

Shares of AKBTY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 9,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. Akbank T.A.S. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.46.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.