Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declines By 77.3%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDO remained flat at $2.33 on Thursday. 9,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,267. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

About Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

