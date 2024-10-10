Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Decreases By 91.5%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the September 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DHLGY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.11. 78,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,125. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.01%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
