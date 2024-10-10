Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Declines By 69.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the September 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 437,703 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 69,016 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 71,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

