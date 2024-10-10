Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Decreases By 89.0%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the September 15th total of 938,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Gentera Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPRF remained flat at $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday. Gentera has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

