Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Drops By 73.5%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ IMTE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,690. Integrated Media Technology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.
About Integrated Media Technology
