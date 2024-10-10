Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Drops By 73.5%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMTE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,690. Integrated Media Technology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

