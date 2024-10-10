Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Drops By 84.1%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PTH traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $47.94.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 297.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 20,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

