Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Declines By 66.0%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Komatsu Stock Performance

Shares of Komatsu stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $27.29. 107,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.33%. Analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

Featured Articles

